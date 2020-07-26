City Councilmember Barbara Bry is against the Complete Communities Plan





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In order to allow developers to increase housing density by right in the City of San Diego, city officials are proposing the “Complete Communities: Mobility Choices Regulation” initiative to “set us on a path to achieve our goals and shape a future that works for all of us with a focus on four key areas: housing, mobility, parks and infrastructure.”

Supporters say the initiative will provide more commuting options, transportation choices, healthier lifestyles, and reduce greenhouse gases.

Councilemember Barbara Bry is against the plan, because she believes it will incentivize gentrification, not the construction of more affordable housing. Bry thinks it would allow developers to buy up affordable units in the community, and then tear them down and replace them with new and improved units that will be unaffordable to many.

Mayoral candidate Bry discussed her opposition to the plan on Good Morning San Diego.