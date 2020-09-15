City Councilmember Chris Cate discusses support for getting tax relief for beverage industry workers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In San Diego, the craft beer industry generates over $1 billion to our local economy.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has critically affected the ability of craft breweries, wineries, and distilleries to survive.

San Diego City Councilmember Chris Cate is supporting tax relief for workers in these industries with a new federal bill.

Councilmember Cate joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to detail his plan and why he is working to support these workers.