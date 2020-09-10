City Councilmember Sherman details Emergency Ordinance on Hospitality Sector

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Councilmember Scott Sherman recently published a statement regarding an emergency recall and retention ordinance for employees working in the service and hospitality industry.

In the statement Sherman explained, “regional hotels are facing the most serious economic crisis in the history of San Diego. Flexibility and business expertise is needed to save the industry from unprecedented declines in tourism due to COVID-19. Instead of supporting this vital sector, the City Council has attached a heavy bureaucratic anchor around the necks of the hotel industry. This heavy-handed ordinance drafted by union bosses could result in the closure of several hotels already struggling to survive.”

Councilmember Sherman discussed his statement and the ordinance in greater detail with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.