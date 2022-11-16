City cracks down on street vending in coastal neighborhoods

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – City Council successfully passed bans in 2022 on street vending in inland areas, but thus far has failed to pass ordinances allowing coastal areas to enforce the same laws.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, City Council convened and agreed allow enforcement in these coastal communities.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy, a local OB-sian, was joined by Councilmember Joe LaCava (District 1) to discuss the new ordinance and how it will manifest in the months to come.