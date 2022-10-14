City finally moves toward redeveloping homeless-overrun buildings in Downtown

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An older building on 4th Ave. and B Street in Downtown, San Diego, has finally been torn down after acting as a congregation area for the homeless for months.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live on the scene as the rubble was carried off by construction crews.

This recent development brings to light the possibility of reclaiming the old California Theatre building, so-called a “hotel” by residents due to the number of homeless encampments within.