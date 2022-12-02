City hosts Homeless Summit at Downtown Convention Center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis grows worse each month and local leaders have struggled to provide viable solutions.

The state, under Gavin Newsom’s leadership, wiped city plans to address the crisis and called for a summit in Sacramento, where local leaders joined in November of 2022 to discuss strategies to address homelessness on a more united front.

On Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, the city hosted a more localized summit which was closed to the public featuring seminars used to educate local leaders, officials, and experts on the crisis.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the San Diego Convention Center in Downtown with details on the summit and those in attendance.