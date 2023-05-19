City & housing authority vote to buy apt. building in Ocean Beach for homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego, in partnership with a nonprofit and funded by the state, had decided to purchase a apartment complex in Ocean Beach for over $4 million to convert to a shelter and/or temporary housing for the homeless.

The building, formerly a home for domestic violence victims called “Becky’s House”, is required in its deed to only be used for shelter, affordable, housing, or victim advocacy purposes.

