City implements new tenting ordinance to address homelessness





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In an effort to address the increase in homelessness on the streets of San Diego, the City has recently passed a policy which would require the unhoused to remove their tents and encampments during the day.

Michael McConnel, homeless advocate, says he hasn’t seen any real change during the day. Enforcement of the new policy may prove difficult considering the record numbers of homeless currently living in Downtown.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live in Downtown to showcase the issue and discuss the future of city-homeless relations with local experts.