City inspectors to crack down on elaborate outdoor patios





LITTLE ITALY (KUSI) – It’s another big day for the future of outdoor dining here in San Diego.

Starting today, the fire marshal and the city will begin the next round of inspecting the large “outdoor patios.”

During this round, the most expensive and elaborate patios are the main target.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joined viewers live from Little Italy, where elaborate patios line the streets.