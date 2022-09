City Leaders and union labor advocates rally for Ballot Measure D

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – City leaders and union labor advocates came together Thursday, Sept. 8 in support of Ballot Measure D.

Supporters of the measure say outdated city rules put San Diego at risk of losing millions in funding for infrastructure, and that the measure would protect those funds.

The city says it will also create jobs for local workers and speed up infrastructure as well.