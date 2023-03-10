City leaders introduce bill to hold dealers accountable for client overdoses





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Assembly member Brian Maienschein partnered with Mayor Todd Gloria to introduce AB 367 this week which aims to hold drug traffickers accountable for deaths and injury that occurs as a result of the sale of illicit substances.

The two leaders announced the legislation on Friday, citing the deaths of over 800 San Diego County individuals directly resulting from fentanyl.

