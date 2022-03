City leaders plead with public to help stop record rise in violent crime

DOWNTOWN (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria, City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera, and San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit joined together Wednesday to publicly address an alarming rise in violent crime in San Diego.

During the last two months, police have investigated 10 homicides.

This is an 80% increase from the same time last year.

