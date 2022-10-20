City leaders push Prop D: Eliminating ban on Project Labor Agreements





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Project Labor Agreements were banned in 2001 through an executive order by the Bush Administration with the goal of preserving open competition and government neutrality regarding government contractors and labor relations.

PLA’s were banned by San Diegan voters in 2012 as well.

Now, city leaders want to bring project labor agreements back in order to secure federal funding.

Project Labor Agreements would make it significantly harder for small contractors to win bids, and would allot a great advantage to unions.