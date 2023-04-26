City moves forward on Civic Center Revitalization Project

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In an 8-1 vote Monday, City Council agreed to put five city blocks up for sale under the Surplus Land Act in a step forward in their long-awaited Civic Center Revitalization Project.

The City will sell/lease the land and the deteriorating buildings, including 101 Ash St., to developers who agree to implement a sizable chunk of affordable housing into their redevelopment plans.

The two pronged approach by City Council will also include bids for a new City Hall.

