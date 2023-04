City moves to relocate, shrink Campland on the Bay





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Big changes could be coming to Mission bay as the city finalizes plans to relocate Campland on the Bay, shrink it significantly, and create more marshland in the area to meet 2035 Climate Action Plan goals.

The city’s plans are only open for public comment until April 20.

