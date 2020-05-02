City of Carlsbad will reopen their beaches starting on Monday, May 4th

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – City officials in Carlsbad and Del Mar met this afternoon to discuss when they will reopen their beaches. Both cities were forced to delay the opening of their beaches.

Del Mar city officials voted unanimously 5-0 to open its beaches on Monday, May 4th.

Del Mar was supposed to open its beaches on Thursday, but were forced to delay after city officials received an email stating that Governor Newsom was calling for a statewide beach closure.

Carlsbad city officials also just voted to re-open its beaches on Monday, May 4th.

Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall joined KUSI to talk more about the decision to re-open its beaches.