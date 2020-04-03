City of Chula Vista addresses Park and trail closures, available services amid COVID-19





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The City of Chula Vista held a COVID-19 related news conference in front of the Chula Vista Police Department.

The city leadership emphasized additional education and enforcement to slow the spread of COVID-19.

City of Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas, Police Chief Roxana Kennedy, Fire Chief Jim Geering and City Attorney Glen Googins addressed measures

the City is taking to keep the community safe and stop the spread of COVID-19.

This includes enhanced education of residents about stay at home directives, actions to educate public about closures, what essential business can remain

open, and potential for enforcement actions.