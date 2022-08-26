City of Chula Vista closes park instead of just moving homeless out

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Over the last two years, Chula Vista’s Harborside Park has become crowded with homeless tents, trash and criminal activity.

After deeming the encampment a health hazard, the City of Chula Vista has now closed the park to the public for at least 90 days because of the out-of-control homeless situation.

Harborside Elementary is separated from the park by a simple chain link fence, and parents are concerned for the safety of their children as they start the 2022 school year. City officials just added a turf barrier to the fence for added privacy for the elementary students.

Harborside Park has been around for 16 years, but problems are only getting worse.

In response to the growing problems and concerns of safety, the City of Chula Vista has closed the park, instead of just moving the homeless out of the area.

