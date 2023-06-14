City of Chula Vista sees great success at first ever bridge shelter

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – In May of this year, the city of Chula Vista opened its first-ever bridge shelter for the homeless. Since then, rooms have been steadily filling up with the help of the city’s outreach team and several service providers.

The city is home to hundreds of homeless that, while few in comparison to the city of San Diego, have begun crowding parks and public spaces. Harborside Park, adjacent to a primary school, was closed for several months due to homeless encampments.

The city of Chula Vista established a facility of 65 tiny homes which each house two individuals. These beds will house homeless individuals for three months at a time, with sobriety being a prerequisite to enter the facility. The rooms are temperature-regulated and function alongside a laundry station, communal bathrooms, and station security.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live to discuss the bridge shelter and its success so far.