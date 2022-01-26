City of Chula Vista working to solve issues from the month-long trash strike

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The City of Chula Vista has been working to solve many issues caused by the one-month-long trash strike.

City officials are holding the company Republic Services accountable for violating “health and safety protocols.”

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from Chula Vista City Hall with the latest.

Republic Services issued a press statement on Jan. 21 advising customers to call to individually negotiate bill credits, leading to long phone calls, and led to $5 bill credit on a $35-56 monthly bill, which is absolutely unacceptable, said Jill Galvez, Chula Vista City Councilmember.

“We fully hope and expect that Republic Services issue a full-month bill credit for all 52,000 residential customers because everyone was effected and it’s not fair to take the time of our residents away from their lives to haggle over $5-bill credits. It’s just wrong,” added Councilmember Galvez.