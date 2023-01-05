City of Coronado breaks ground on Parker Pump Station Replacement Project

CORONADO (KUSI) – The City of Coronado has broke ground on the vital Parker Pump Station Replacement infrastructure project.

The Project will construct a new $26 million wastewater and stormwater pump station to improve operational efficiency, prevent flooding in homes and pollutions to the ocean, and increase resiliency to sea level rise. The project will also create 6,000 square feet of green space for the community.

The total cost of the project is $26 million. With Congressman Scott Peters from California’s 52nd Congressional District championing this project, the City of Coronado will receive $3 million in federal appropriations to help fund the Parker Pump Station Replacement Project.

Coronado Councilmember Mike Donovan explained the importance of the project to the City of Coronado on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.