City of Coronado voting on 4th of July Fireworks

The city of Coronado is voting today to decide if fireworks will be part of the plan for the 2021 4th of July celebration. Based off of the guidelines given by the state and county, Mayor Richard Bailey was optimistic that the parade and fireworks will happen this year even if they are modified. In addition to the parade and fireworks they are also planning to host the first live, in-person race back in San Diego County.

This will be the 48th Annual Crown City Classic, San Diego’s longest “running” 4th of July tradition. In 2021, the event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 3rd. The Crown City Classic feature two events – 12k (7.4 miles) and a 5k. In 2020 the Crown City Classic was successfully held as a live, modified event and was the only in-person race to take place in San Diego during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With the recent announcements related to fully reopening the State of California, event organizers are confident the event will take place live in 2021 with appropriate precautions and modifications. Registration is OPEN for both distances at CrownCityRun.com