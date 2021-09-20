City of Del Mar fighting back against heavy machinery working on the beach

DEL MAR (KUSI) – The coastline of Del Mar will never look the same, that’s why the Mayor of Del Mar, Terry Gaasterland, is fighting back.

For the past month or so, heavy machinery has been rebuilding a section of the cliffs, hoping to prevent another collapse.

But as the work goes on, it appears the project is much bigger than most people were led to believe before it started, and the city and residents are not happy with it.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live in Del Mar where he spoke with Mayor Gaasterland about the their opposition to the construction.