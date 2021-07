City of Del Mar not holding annual Independence Day celebration

DEL MAR CITY COUNCIL (KUSI) – The City of Del Mar has deferred their Independence Day Parade to 2022.

David Druker, Del Mar City Councilmember, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss the decision.

It’s a matter of finances and staffing, Druker said.

However, Del Mar folks have created a special album with photos of parades from past years here: www.delmarfoundation.org