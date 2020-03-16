City of El Cajon declares State of Emergency in response to Coronavirus

EL CAJON (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells visited Good Morning San Diego to discuss steps the city is taking to protect its residents from COVID-19.

In an effort to ensure public safety and to comply with the directions from the State of California and the County of San Diego, City Manager Graham Mitchell declared a State of Emergency in the City of El Cajon.

The El Cajon City Council is required to meet and ratify the declaration. A special meeting has been scheduled on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will be livestreamed so that individuals may attend the meeting remotely.

In addition, the City of El Cajon has implemented the following measures through the end of March:

1) The City’s recreation dance recital scheduled for this weekend has been canceled;

2) Rentals at City facilities with attendance greater than 250 or that do not allow for social distancing of 6’ are cancelled or postponed;

3) All non-essential programs, as defined by the State and County directives, are canceled including City organized recreation classes, the Safe Routes to School community workshop, and fire station visits;

4) Handwashing stations are being secured for gathering places or where the public may come in contact with each other;

5) The City has activated a limited Emergency Operation Center (EOC) to ensure the City stays informed with the latest information, to plan for contingencies, and to implement plans if warranted; and

6) The March 24th City Council meeting is subject to change.