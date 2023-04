City of El Cajon hosts town hall to discuss homelessness





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week, El Cajon City Council hosted a town hall to discuss the city’s growing homelessness issue.

During the meeting, leaders discussed current programs, the public’s perspective, and new ideas to address the issue.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard was joined by El Cajon City Councilmember Phil Ortiz to discuss the meeting.