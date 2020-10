City of El Cajon received $3.5 million in CARES Act funding to help during COVID-19 pandemic

EL CAJON (KUSI) – The City of El Cajon received an additional $1 million in CARES Act funding, but this round of funding cannot be used for business assistance.

It can only be use for households, economically impacted by COVID-19.

El Cajon City Councilmember Phil Ortiz joined KUSI News to discuss the funding and explain how they plan to use it.