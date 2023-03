El Cajon faces crime related to hotel voucher program





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Another three homeless individuals were arrested on Thursday after being placed in temporary housing via the County’s hotel voucher program.

Mayor Bill Wells of El Cajon says his city is being forced to deal with an uptick in criminal activities and an increase in drugs because of the hotel voucher program.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel was joined by Mayor Bill Wells with details.