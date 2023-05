Builders push back on Encinitas’ ban on natural gas





ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The City of Encinitas banned natural gas piping in new construction in both residential and commercial buildings. This was the first ban of its kind in San Diego County.

Last month, a similar ban in Berkeley was thrown out by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Now, builders are pushing back against the City of Encinitas’ ordinance.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live with the details.