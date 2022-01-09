City of Escondido asks for public input on redrawing city council district lines

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – As the City of Escondido redraws their City Council district lines, they are asking the public to provide input on “Communities of Interest” which they feel should be considered in the redistricting process.

Escondido uses an Independent Redistricting process to redraw the City Council district lines.

A “Community of Interest” is defined as a group of people within a defined geographic location that share a common bond or interest.

Zack Beck, Escondido City Clerk, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to call for public input.

Escondido redistricting public meetings:

Jan. 10 – 6 p.m. District 3: East Valley Community Center

Jan. 13 – 6 p.m. District 4: San Pasqual High School

Jan. 18 – 6 p.m. District 1: Washington Park Recreation Center