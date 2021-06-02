City of La Mesa remembering violent riots last year





LA MESA (KUSI) – On the one-year anniversary of protests turned violent in La Mesa, nonprofit La Mesa Conversations and community group Envision La Mesa hosted La Mesa’s Day of Remembrance on May 30, 2021.

Mayor of La Mesa Mark Arapostathis joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to describe the event, which he attended, alongside other La Mesa officials.

Mayor Arapostathis is also a teacher and told Sowards, “Funny, a 9-year-old can come to the conclusion before the adults when they say something of, ‘Well, why doesn’t everyone just be kind to one another and there won’t be anymore problems?'” said Mayor Arapostathis.

Mayor Arapostathis added that the city of La Mesa is using that theme as a roadmap on healing from last year’s event.

The mayor added that his city is moving forward by creating more listening opportunities through listening sessions, commissions, and making sure people are heard.