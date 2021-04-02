City of National City 100 day COVID-19 vaccination campaign launch April 3

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI)- At her State of the City event, Mayor Sotelo-Solis announced starting April 1st through the end of June, the City National City in partnership with the National City Fire Department and UC San Diego Health, will be working to vaccinate as many people (from eligible tiers) that live and/or work in National City (91950) in the next 100 days.

National City has been at the forefront of combating the COVID-19 pandemic for its residents and the region: first city in San Diego County to mandate face coverings, working to enhance T3 (Testing, Tracing, Treatment) county-wide efforts, provided five free multi-agency COVID-19 testing sites, providing rental, utility and foodbank assistance and partnering with UC San Diego Health to host a vaccine trials site.

Mayor Sotelo-Solis stated, “This Saturday, April 3, we kick off our major city-wide vaccination effort. 800 Johnson and Johnson (one and done) vaccine shots will be provided for those 18years and older by UC San Diego- moving us closer to reach herd immunity. I have and will continue to advocate to eliminate as many barriers as possible for vaccination efforts and for those in eligible tiers, this partnership and walk-up clinic every Saturday until end of June, strengthens those efforts.”

In addition to the above efforts, Mayor Sotelo-Solis decided she wanted to be part of the solution against COVID-19 and in fall of 2020, she started her participation in the COVID-19 trial with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot. After roughly six months, she was “un-blinded” and told she was in the control group (received the placebo) and that same day received her Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shot. She continues her two year participation in the trial.