City of National City to open State of California free community COVID-19 testing hub

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – National City was the first city in San Diego County to require face masks to be worn in public settings and now National City’s Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis is focusing her efforts on more community testing for COVID-19.

National City has been at the forefront of battling the COVID-19 pandemic and as of June 28th reported 618 positive COVID-19 cases.

“We are eager to be partnering with the State of California to provide free walk-in (with appointment) testing at our Kimball Senior Center. As a region, we continue to see the growing demand for T3 (testing, tracing, treatment) efforts and I’m proud to announce that this will provide our 5th community testing site in the 91950 zip code, organically creating a National City T3- Healthy Community Hub.” Sotelo-Solis stated.

The other testing sites within National City include: San Ysidro Health (12th &D, 8th &D); Samahan Clinic (2835 Highland Ave); County of San Diego (410 W. 18th St.); Paradise Valley Hospital for patients (2400 E. 4th St.); State of California (1221 D Ave.).