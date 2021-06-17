City of Poway hosting two firework shows for Independence Day holiday

POWAY (KUSI) – This year, Poway will be holding two fireworks shows, as the city did in 2020, when many parts of San Diego elected to forgo fireworks to deter gathering amid the pandemic.

Mayor of Poway, Steve Vaus, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the firework displays happening this year.

The “Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration” will take place July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Old Poway Park located at 14134 Midland Road, Poway, CA 92064.

The 4th of July Veterans Park Ceremony will take place also on July 4, at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park located at 14134 Midland Road, Poway, CA 92064.

For both events, free shuttles will be available to and from the event, picking up passengers at the Poway City Hall Parking lot and the Poway Adult School Parking lot.

Shuttles will run throughout the night for both events.

At 9 p.m. fireworks will light up the sky at two locations: Poway High School and Poway Sportsplex.