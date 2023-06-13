City of Poway spearheads encampment ban ordinance





POWAY (KUSI) – On June 6, Poway City Council approved an ordinance that would prohibit public encampments when shelter beds are available.

The ordinance has drawn in widespread attention ahead of San Diego City Council’s vote on Tuesday, June 13, on a strikingly similar ordinance.

Stephen Whitburn and Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposed Unsafe Camping Ordinance would also prohibit encampments when shelter is available and permanently ban encampments near parks, schools, daycare centers, and other vulnerable community spaces.

KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live with Poway City Councilmember Brian Pepin to discuss how the recently approved ordinance is already impacting the region.