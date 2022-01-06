City of Poway’s Winter Festival 2022 set for January 7 & 8





POWAY (KUSI) – Poway will get a snow day — snow days, as part of their Winter Festival 2022, which returns Friday and Saturday at Poway Community Park.

“We are taking advantage of our spacious auditoriums and beautiful outdoor courtyards for activities ranging from winter games to roasting marshmallows over a fire pit,” said Rene Carmichael, Poway community outreach coordinator.

The festivities will include not only hourly snow, but sledding opportunities, an ice rink and a free photo booth. Tasty treats will be available from food vendors.

The Winter Festival will be open to everyone from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, there will be a designated hour from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. for the special needs community. The snow will run from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. for everyone on Saturday.

Recreation Area Manager, Carrie Sanchez, joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to preview the event in more detail.