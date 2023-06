City of San Diego adds 6 acres of recreational space in De Anza Cove makeover

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new “Master Plan” by the City of San Diego calls for more marshland and less recreational space to fulfill 2035 Climate Action Plan goals.

De Anza Cove could face a remodel, including the relocation of Campland on the Bay.

In the face of community backlash, the City allocated an extra six acres to recreation in the Master Plan.

