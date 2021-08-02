City of San Diego begins outdoor business compliance visits





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego says it is helping local businesses come into compliance with temporary outdoor business operation requirements, the City will now begin compliance visits on Monday, August 2nd to give businesses additional time to make required changes.

Compliance checks and enforcement will begin with businesses currently operating in the public right of way without a City-issued Temporary Outdoor Business Operation (TOBO) permit.

For businesses with a TOBO permit that have non-compliant structures and other violations, enforcement will not occur until after Monday, Sept. 6.

“One of the few bright spots for local businesses during the past 18 months has been the success of outdoor dining and shopping,” Mayor Todd Gloria said. “The City is committed to helping businesses retain outdoor operations while working with them to make it safer in the long run. We strongly encourage businesses to use this time to determine how to bring their outdoor dining structures into compliance with the necessary fire and safety regulations.”

The City encourages TOBO permit holders to self comply, ensuring operations are located, designed and built as approved within the permit guidelines. All unpermitted business operations can apply for a TOBO permit.

For more information about the program visit sandiego.gov/TOB