City Of San Diego begins virtual special event permitting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The City of San Diego Thursday unveiled an online system for the public to submit and receive permit applications for special events.

The electronic approval system — “Eproval” — is intended to make the permit process more efficient and transparent. In San Diego, a special event permit is required for an organized activity that incorporates the use of a city public street, right-of-way or city public property.

While there has been a substantial change in how public events like festivals and farmers’ markets can occur due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city leaders hope the new process will streamline permit requests.

“Moving our special event permitting process to Eproval will be a transformative move for our special events office and stakeholders,” said Natasha Collura, director of the city’s Special Events and Filming Department. “It will streamline the customer service experience, provide the public with a real time status of where applications are in the approval process, and save time and energy by reducing the need for paper and in person meetings.”

Users of the Eproval system can now access their applications at any time of day, with no need to wait until offices are open to move the approval process along.

It also features centralized digital storage, so city staff can review past event applications for historical context to assist in the approval process.

The online application has also been designed to help event organizers comply with local, state and federal codes, laws, policies and regulations governing activities associated with the production and management of special events. Currently, all special events must comply with public health orders related to COVID-19.