City of San Diego begins work on 30th Street bike lanes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Next week the City of San Diego will start repaving and restriping the street segment south from Polk Avenue to Juniper Street, adding new separated bike lanes.

Once the repaving effort is completed, the roadway will be given time to cure and then bike lane facilities will be installed in early July, according to the City.

New bike lanes installed on both sides of the street will be 7-feet-wide and each general travel lane will be 11-feet-wide. The new street layout will use physical barriers, including plastic posts and parked vehicles, to safely separate cyclists from vehicle traffic.

The project supports the City’s Climate Action Plan and Vision Zero goals to support healthy, low impact and safe travel within the urban core.

“What we have accomplished here is no small feat; we were able to upgrade several miles of critical infrastructure and give residents a new way to get around their community,” said James Nagelvoort, Director of the City’s Engineering and Capital Projects Department. “I want to thank all of my staff who spent countless hours in the field, both night and day, to ensure this project was successful.”

Not everyone agrees with the City’s plan and KUSI’s Dan Plante talked to some demonstrators who are upset parking spaces will be removed.