City of San Diego extends parking enforcement warning period until Aug. 1





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego announced Tuesday that the “warning period” for parking reinforcement, which had been scheduled to end Wednesday, will be extended through the end of the month.

Starting Saturday, Aug. 1, San Diego will resume full enforcement of all parking regulations, part of an effort to support local businesses and continue essential operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restarting parking enforcement will allow for increased turnover of customers in businesses districts and ensure accessibility for patrons, city officias said.

Parking enforcement resumed July 1 with a warning period, during which violators receive written warnings.

The city suspended citations for vehicles violating street sweeping parking restrictions, metered parking, time limits and yellow commercial zones on March 16 after the state and county stay-at-home order went into effect. Parking enforcement was limited to holiday or Sunday regulations only. Citations have still been issued for vehicles parked illegally at red, white and blue painted curbs.

Street sweeping has continued during the public health emergency. Courtesy notices were distributed to inform residents of the enforcement restart and return to regular service.

Drivers are encouraged to follow posted signage when looking for a parking space.

Due to additional state-mandated closures, I’ve directed staff to extend the warning period for parking enforcement through the end of July. Full enforcement will now begin Aug 1. Fines will still be issued for illegally parking in red, white & blue zones. https://t.co/2DzTgK3YiT pic.twitter.com/tcD7fm4U6d — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) July 14, 2020