City of San Diego fed up with failed promises by Falck emergency services





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego city officials struck a new deal with Falck ambulance provider on Tuesday, requiring Falck to employ outside assistance should they fail to meet the city’s standards.

Back in April, city members approved a deal with Falck hoping to improve response times by putting more ambulances on the streets for more hours, but the ambulance provider has yet to follow through.

This new contract also places the power of staffing, patient billing and ambulance deployment with the city’s Fire-Rescue Department.