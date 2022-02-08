City of San Diego finally proposes ‘sidewalk vending’ laws

GASLAMP QUARTER (KUSI) – It has taken almost four solid years, but the City of San Diego will now be creating its “street vending” ordinance.

If you’ve taken advantage of San Diego’s perfect weather, you may have noticed entrepreneurs taking advantage as well, specifically street vendors taking over areas by beaches, on boardwalks and parks.

The vendors also set up shop frequently in the historic Gaslamp Quarter, where KUSI’s Dan Plante was Monday evening with more details on the new street vending ordinance.

The new ordinance requires vendors to have a license and food vendors must have registration with the San Diego County Public Health Department, among other requirements.