City of San Diego giving away 400 backpacks filled with school supplies

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego is giving away 100 free backpacks on Friday at four locations for a total of 400 backpacks.

Each backpack contains a mask and bottle of hand sanitizer for coronavirus sanitation.

To get the backpack a child MUST be present to receive the backpack and all COVID-19 protocols such as no contact will be followed. City staff will also be wearing masks as a safety measure.

District Manager of the City of San Diego, Kim Mathis, and STAR/PAL program manager, Carly Mitchell discussed the backpack giveaway on Good Morning San Diego.

The four locations are:

Colina de Sol Recreation Center,

5319 Orange Ave.

San Diego, CA 92115

Martin Luther King Recreation Center

6401 Skyline Drive

San Diego, CA 92114

South Bay Recreation Center

1885 Coronado Ave.

San Diego, CA 92154

Encanto Recreation Center

6508 Wunderlin Ave.

San Diego, CA 92114