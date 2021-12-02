City of San Diego hosting ‘Taste of December Nights’ drive-thru style due to fear of COVID





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nearly two years after the coronavirus pandemic began, and the City of San Diego is still holding their annual events in a drive-thru style.

Millions of Americans have returned to normal life, concerts, sporting events, parties, school, and vaccinations have been available since early 2021. But, the annual Taste of December Nights event is still being held as a drive-thru event “for everyone’s safety.”

Over 80% of San Diegans are vaccinated.

On Friday morning, Dec. 3, the City of San Diego will welcome in “the most wonderful time of the year” with an opening ceremony for the Taste of December Nights holiday event. Now in its second year, Taste of December Nights reimagines the annual December Nights festival previously held in Balboa Park for the past four decades.

The drive-thru event will be held Friday through Sunday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day at the Inspiration Point parking lots at Inspiration Point Way in Balboa Park. This year, the City is partnering with SANDAG to provide limited access for those taking public transportation, walking, biking or ridesharing.

Executive Director of the Special Events and Filming Department, Natasha Collura, previewed this year’s Taste of December Nights event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

For more information and menus, visit sandiego.gov/TasteofDecemberNights