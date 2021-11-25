City of San Diego offers advice to keep grease out of your drain this holiday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Let’s face it: The holidays are full of fats, oil, and grease.

That’s why the City of San Diego has taken the time to remind folks not to pour fats, oils, or grease down the drain this Thanksgiving — or ever.

Cooking grease may be delicious, but it has the nefarious ability to coat and block sewer pipelines.

Blocked pipelines prompt the need for expensive repairs.

Not only does proper disposal prevent sewer problems in the home, but is also healthier for the environment, as the sludge eventually reaches San Diego’s bays, rivers, and beaches, causing unsafe conditions and even temporary closures.

Never pour oils, grease, or fats down the sink drain or garbage disposal.

Even garbage disposals cannot keep grease out of plumbing systems.

The City of San Diego offered these tips for proper disposure:

Pour small amounts of cooled oil (salad dressing, frying oil, bacon fat) into non-recyclable package or container and throw it in the trash.

Wipe dishes and pots coated with greasy leftovers and throw the wipe in the trash before washing or putting in dishwasher

Put strainers in sink drains to catch food, then dump the scraps in the trash

Plant trees and bushes away from your home’s lateral connection to the sewer line, preventing roots from damaging them.

“Keeping fats, oils and grease out of your drain and sewer lines is the smart thing to do to protect your home and our environment,” said Shauna Lorance, Director of the City’s Public Utilities Department. “You can save yourself from expensive plumbing repairs by disposing of them properly.”

To report a sewer spill, call the Public Utilities emergency hotline at 619-515-3525. For additional information about preventing sewer spills, visit the City’s website at sandiego.gov/public-utilities/sewer-spill-reduction.