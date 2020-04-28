City of San Diego offers comfort and conversation through social calls to seniors in need

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While current public health orders encourage people to stay home to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the City of San Diego is taking steps to address mental stress that can arise in older adults who are feeling lonely during the crisis. San Diego seniors ages 55 and older can receive a telephone call from staff in AgeWell Services, part of the City’s Parks and Recreation Department. Calls are made every weekday between 8 and 10 a.m. to provide older residents a compassionate voice to talk with and help reduce feelings of isolation they may experience.

“The social calls service provides seniors the chance to speak with a live person at least once a day to make them feel connected to their community during this unprecedented time,” said Andy Field, director of the Parks and Recreation Department. “We want to make sure we are reaching out to those vulnerable seniors who would benefit by hearing a friendly voice that can provide comfort and reassurance.”

Kristi Fenick, District Manager, City of San Diego AgeWell Services answered all of our questions about the program on KUSI News.

City staff can also share recommendations for resources that are available to seniors who may have concerns about nutrition or food for their pets, among others. The social calls service is free and participants must opt-in. Seniors or their loved ones can contact AgeWell Services at 619-236-6905 or thescroll@sandiego.gov to sign up and have their questions answered.

The City of San Diego AgeWell Services program offers activities and events for older residents in our communities to keep them healthy, engaged and active. For more information about the wide array of services available to seniors, please visit www.sandiego.gov/agewell.​