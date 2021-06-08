City of San Diego orders removal of rooftops for outdoor dining

LITTLE ITALY (KUSI) – Hundreds of restaurant owners around San Diego are facing yet another government setback on their road to recovery.

This time, the city of San Diego has said that any “rooftop” covering and “outdoor patio” has to come down by mid-July, including solid roofs and canopies.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joined viewers from Little Italy with local reactions.

There is still hope that the governor and state legislature could change the building code in California or allow for another extension to the outdoor dining structures, Plante elaborated.

Plante added that lobbying efforts are underway right now across the state to find ways to keep the structures.