City of San Diego plans to reopen parks and playgrounds with COVID-19 safety guidelines





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Playgrounds are one step closer to reopening in the city of San Diego.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer tweeted out the reopening plan for San Diego Parks and Playgrounds Monday night.

Faulconer and other elected officials have been pushing Governor Gavin Newsom to release guidelines on reopening playgrounds, since children have a 99.997% survival rate from COVID-19 (Per CDC.gov).

Faulconer says the city staff has prepared playgrounds for a safe reopening, based on new guidance just issued by the state of California.

The state’s guidance includes strict regulations including requiring everyone over 2-years-old to wear a mask, and completely banning eating and drinking on the playgrounds.

Plus, social distancing must be maintained between members of different households.

There are no set reopening dates as of right now.

Playgrounds are coming back! I’ve directed @CityofSanDiego staff to prepare playgrounds for a safe reopening based on new guidance just issued by the state in response to our bipartisan calls for common sense. Stay tuned for official reopening dates at a park near you! https://t.co/aio8LR5BxY pic.twitter.com/lCO09JEyfL — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) September 29, 2020