City of San Diego plans to use street and park funding to pay 101 Ash Street settlement

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new twist in the City of San Diego’s 101 Ash Street debacle.

As you know, Mayor Todd Gloria, who supported the deal as a city councilmember, approved a $86 million settlement, enabling the City of San Diego to purchase the building with taxpayer money, even though it is full of asbestos.

The settlement is going to paid for with our tax dollars, but now we understand it will be coming from funding designated for our roads, parks and neighborhood projects.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live in Mira Mesa where the city repainted a road after extreme backlash to their “one lane” bike lane design. Plante reported, “you just can’t make this stuff up.”

